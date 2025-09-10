TNT Sports secures ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 rights

TNT Sports is bringing cricket fans every match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 from this week until the final ball on 28th September.

Each of the 19 matches from the biennial tournament is being broadcast live and exclusive across TNT Sports and discovery+, ensuring fans in the UK and Ireland don’t miss any of the action.

This year’s event has expanded from six to an eight-team format, with cricketing heavyweights, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh joined by Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Oman and the UAE.

TNT’s other cricket rights include all of Australia’s men’s and women’s home international matches, including the men’s Ashes Series this December, plus England’s men’s and women’s tours of India and New Zealand as well as the men’s tours of Sri Lanka.