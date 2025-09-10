Spotify brings lossless audio to Premium tier

Spotify Premium customers in the UK and other selected markets will be able to listen to their favourite tracks in HD lossless audio.

The music streamer has confirmed that the much-requested feature is “gradually” rolling out to more than 50 markets, with customers in the UK already starting to get access.

Other early access markets include the US, Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.

Lossless supports listening in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC and is available on mobile, desktop, and tablet, as well as on many devices that support Spotify Connect, including Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser.

Support for additional devices, including those from Sonos and Amazon, is promised from next month.

“The wait is finally over; we’re so excited lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP Subscriptions at Spotify.

“We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what’s happening under the hood. With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience.”