Eurosport names Puma as sponsors of 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage

Eurosport, which will be the biggest broadcaster of the 2024 Paris Olympic games, has named Puma as sponsor of its linear channels throughout the tournament.

The broadcaster will be the only European outlet to show the entire Games, with sports fan promised 3,800 hours of live action across the 19 days of competition.

Its coverage will be available via streaming platforms Max and discovery+, both of which are owned by Eurosport’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the UK viewers will also be able to enjoy subscription-free coverage of selected sports on the BBC as part of a wider deal between Eurosport, the International Olympic Committee and the European Broadcasting Union.

The partnership with Puma will see the sports brand’s “FOREVER. FASTER. – See The Game Like We Do” slogan featured on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 during coverage of Paris 2024.

Fabio Kadow, Director Global Media of PUMA, said: “As it’s our biggest marketing media investment in a decade, it was crucial for us to find the right partners, channels, and platforms that can help us to elevate PUMA’s brand and enhance reach.

“We’re extremely certain that this collaboration will play a pivotal role in our brand campaign’s distribution and make a stronger bond with the consumer.”



Mike Rich, Group SVP Ad-Sales and Brand Partnerships, UK & Ireland and International, at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “To have a brand with the standing of PUMA want to associate themselves with our coverage of Paris 2024 is a huge testament to our reputation as leaders in our field.

“We are thrilled to welcome PUMA on board as a presenting partner and look forward to help elevate their new campaign, amplifying it to new audiences across Europe.”