Films on Channel 4 to be sponsored by carmaker Genesis

Korean car brand Genesis has struck a year-long deal to sponsor films across all Channel 4 broadcast and streaming outlets.

The campaign gets underway on 1st July and will see sponsorship idents featuring the brand’s flagship Electrified GV70 SUV run around movies on Channel 4, E4, More4 and Film4 and the Channel 4 app.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader at Channel 4, said: “Genesis embraces creation and discovery which is a natural fit for the films shown across our platforms. We’re thrilled to partner with this premium brand for the first time as it looks to increase its presence within the UK and utilise Channel 4’s reach.”

Jonny Miller, Brand Director for Genesis Motor UK, added: “The partnership with Channel 4 is the perfect platform for Genesis to showcase both our design-driven performance products and the luxury customer experience we strive for.

“Having launched the brand just over four years ago into the UK market, now is the time for us to work with a trusted brand with an engaged audience to further drive awareness of Genesis.”