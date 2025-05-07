Foundation Season 3 – Jared Harris and Lee Pace star in new trailer

The first official trailer has been released for Foundation Season 3 which will stream on Apple TV+ from July 11th – almost exactly two years since the previous season debuted.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the series is helmed by David S. Goyer and produced by Skydance Television.

Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King return for the new 10-episode season which will stream weekly every Friday through September 12th.

They’ll be joined by series newcomers Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk.

Synopsis:

Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule,” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control.

It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.