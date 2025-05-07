How to Create the best Home Office in 2025

Image: Pexels

With hybrid and remote working now the norm, your home office isn’t just a space – it’s your professional working space. A great setup doesn’t stop at furniture or natural lighting; it also needs strong, reliable broadband and mobile connectivity to keep up with your workload.

In this post, we’ll explore how to build a workspace that’s not only stylish and comfortable, but also perfectly connected.

Start with Strong Broadband: Build on a Solid Digital Foundation

At the heart of any high-performing home office is fast, reliable broadband. Whether you’re on video calls all day, transferring large files, or working with cloud-based platforms, you need a connection that won’t drop out when it matters most.

When choosing the best broadband for working from home, consider:

Full-fibre or FTTP connections for maximum speed and reliability.

Upload speeds, especially if you send large files or use video conferencing.

Unlimited data, so you never have to worry about hitting a cap.

Low latency, which reduces delays in video calls and collaborative platforms.

If you’re unsure about what speeds you need, many providers now offer broadband plans tailored for remote workers, making it easier to pick the right one.

Get the Most from Your Wi-Fi: Extend and Optimise Coverage

Even with the best broadband package, a poor Wi-Fi setup can hold you back. Your office should be a stronghold of signal, not a Wi-Fi dead zone.

Here’s how to optimise your wireless connection:

Place your router in a central, unobstructed location in your home.

Use a mesh Wi-Fi system to ensure consistent signal strength across multiple rooms.

Consider wired Ethernet connections for devices that need uninterrupted speed, like desktop computers or VoIP phones.

Upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6 router for better performance in busy households or multi-device setups.

Mobile Signal Matters Too: Stay Connected Wherever You Work

If your mobile phone is part of your work setup, make sure your home office gets solid signal coverage. This is especially important if you use your mobile for tethering, calls, or two-factor authentication.

Tips to improve mobile connectivity:

Use Wi-Fi calling if your network supports it—it routes your calls through your broadband.

Consider a signal booster if you’re in an area with weak mobile reception.

For full flexibility, choose a mobile broadband backup, such as a 5G hotspot, to keep you online during broadband outages.

To find the best solution for your area, check local coverage maps and look into mobile broadband plans suited for remote work.

Choosing the right furniture

Investing in high-quality, ergonomic, and aesthetically pleasing home office furniture is one of the most effective ways to elevate your workspace. With modular and sustainable designs now more accessible, it is easier than ever to blend style with function in your remote work setup. By opting for sustainable home office furniture, you can also minimise your impact on the planet while still having high-quality items that will last the test of time.

Smart Speakers

Being free of the office banter and noise might initially seem like a blessing but after a while can start to feel a bit tedious.

Adding a smart speaker to your office technology can help by allowing you to easily listen to your favourite radio station or music from a streaming app. Many of the music services even have specially curated playlists for creating the perfect working environment.

Some speakers can even be used to make and receive hands free calls when paired with a compatible mobile phone.