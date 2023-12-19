Full-fibre broadband now available to more than 17 million UK homes

At least half of homes in each of the UK’s four nations now has the option of full-fibre broadband according to telecoms regulator Ofcom’s latest connectivity report.

The technology, which is being rolled out by multiple networks, offers faster speeds and more reliable connections than previous versions of broadband.

Ofcom’s report, published today, reveals that a record 17 million homes across the UK are now covered by a full-fibre broadband network. Availability is highest in Northern Ireland where 91% of homes are covered.

Over 4.6 million homes and businesses have now signed up for a full-fibre package, with 1.7 million sign-ups in the past year. Ofcom says take up in rural areas is nearly double that of urban homes (49% vs. 25%).

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Network and Communications Group Director, said: “The rapid rise in availability of full-fibre broadband is good news for people and businesses across the UK, with millions more able to benefit from fast, reliable and future-proof internet.

“When the time comes to take out a new broadband contract, we encourage people to shop around and find out what options are available to make sure they are on the best package for their needs.”