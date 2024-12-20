LG brings radio streaming to its Smart TVs

LG is bringing a new ad-supported audio streaming service to its Smart TVs in the US and Korea.

Available on models running webOS 6.0 and above, the new LG Radio+ service gives users access to “a diverse selection” of podcasts, live radio stations and radio programs across all genres including news, sports, and music.

The service has been delivered in partnership with global radio and audio provider Radioline and can be accessed from the Content Store or Apps sections of the TV’s menu system or by using the voice search function of the LG Magic Remote.

At launch it offers a library of over 14,500 channels in the US and over 440 in Korea.



