Game Alien: Rogue Incursion out now for PlayStation VR2 and PC

Alien: Rogue Incursion, the new single-player Alien game, is now available on PlayStation VR2 and PCVR via Steam. The game will be coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S on February 13, 2025.

Hailing from Survios and designed in collaboration with 20th Century Games, the game allows players to step into the boots of rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a mission to the planet Purdan (LV-354) in search of a former squadmate.

After a sudden attack, Zula and her AI companion Davis 01 find themselves in Gemini Exoplanet Solutions’ hauntingly desolate Castor’s Cradle research facility.



Equipping iconic weapons and gear like the Pulse Rifle and Motion Tracker, players will explore the depths of the Xenomorph-infested facility in search of answers, quickly discovering the danger that lurks around every corner.

Gather intel and supplies and learn about the Cradle’s former inhabitants on a journey to unlock the mysteries of what could possibly have gone so wrong.

Players can jump into Part One today, with Part Two – which continues Zula’s story, pitting her against deadlier enemies and more difficult challenges- currently in development.

“It’s an honor for the Survios team to bring the gritty and outright terrifying Alien universe to the immersive medium of VR for the first time, capturing the haunting atmosphere fans know and love,” said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. “

Alien and VR could not be a more perfect match, and we’re extremely proud to add this original story to the 45 year legacy of the Alien franchise.”

John Drake, GM of 20th Century Games, added: “Since a Xenomorph first burst onto screens (quite literally) in 1979, Alien has perfectly evoked humanity’s deepest fears about our place in the universe.

“Thanks to Survios, you can experience that existential dread for the very first time, fully immersed in virtual reality. We can’t lie to you about your chances – but you have our sympathies.”