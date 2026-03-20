Gladiators Live Tour returns and Three mobile customers can get free tickets

The Gladiators Live Tour is returning to arenas across the UK, with audiences promised an “immersive, high-octane experience” featuring stars from the hit BBC series.
The tour will kick off in Aberdeen at the P&J Live Arena on October 10th, before heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro, London OVO Arena Wembley, Manchester AO Arena, Newcastle Utilita Arena, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena and Birmingham BP Pulse Live.
Tickets go on sale from March 27th.
Gladiators Live Tour 2026 Dates
October 2026
- Saturday 10th: ABERDEEN – P&J LIVE
- Sunday 11th: ABERDEEN – P&J LIVE
- Saturday 24th: GLASGOW – OVO HYDRO
November 2026
- Saturday 7th: LONDON – OVO ARENA WEMBLEY
- Sunday 8th: LONDON – OVO ARENA WEMBLEY
- Saturday 14th: MANCHESTER – AO ARENA
- Sunday 15th : MANCHESTER – AO ARENA
- Saturday 21st: NEWCASTLE – UTILITA ARENA
- Sunday 22nd : NEWCASTLE – UTILITA ARENA
- Saturday 28th: LIVERPOOL – M&S BANK ARENA
- Sunday 29: LIVERPOOL – M&S BANK ARENA
December 2026
- Saturday 5th: BIRMINGHAM – BP PULSE LIVE
- Sunday 6th: BIRMINGHAM – BP PULSE LIVE
Free Tickets for Three Mobile Customers
Mobile network Three is giving customers free tickets to performances in three cities via its Three+ rewards app:
- P&J Live, Aberdeen – Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th October 2026
- AO Arena, Manchester – Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th October 2026
- Utilita Arena Newcastle – Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd October 2026
Three+ pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Wednesday 25th March for up to 48 hours.