Gladiators Live Tour returns and Three mobile customers can get free tickets

The Gladiators Live Tour is returning to arenas across the UK, with audiences promised an “immersive, high-octane experience” featuring stars from the hit BBC series.

The tour will kick off in Aberdeen at the P&J Live Arena on October 10th, before heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro, London OVO Arena Wembley, Manchester AO Arena, Newcastle Utilita Arena, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena and Birmingham BP Pulse Live.

Tickets go on sale from March 27th.

Gladiators Live Tour 2026 Dates

October 2026

Saturday 10th: ABERDEEN – P&J LIVE

Sunday 11th: ABERDEEN – P&J LIVE

Saturday 24th: GLASGOW – OVO HYDRO

November 2026

Saturday 7th: LONDON – OVO ARENA WEMBLEY

Sunday 8th: LONDON – OVO ARENA WEMBLEY

Saturday 14th: MANCHESTER – AO ARENA

Sunday 15th : MANCHESTER – AO ARENA

Saturday 21st: NEWCASTLE – UTILITA ARENA

Sunday 22nd : NEWCASTLE – UTILITA ARENA

Saturday 28th: LIVERPOOL – M&S BANK ARENA

Sunday 29: LIVERPOOL – M&S BANK ARENA

December 2026

Saturday 5th: BIRMINGHAM – BP PULSE LIVE

Sunday 6th: BIRMINGHAM – BP PULSE LIVE

Free Tickets for Three Mobile Customers

Mobile network Three is giving customers free tickets to performances in three cities via its Three+ rewards app:

P&J Live, Aberdeen – Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th October 2026

AO Arena, Manchester – Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th October 2026

Utilita Arena Newcastle – Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd October 2026

Three+ pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Wednesday 25th March for up to 48 hours.