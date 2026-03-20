Gladiators Live Tour returns and Three mobile customers can get free tickets

by

Staff

The Gladiators Live Tour is returning to arenas across the UK, with audiences promised an “immersive, high-octane experience” featuring stars from the hit BBC series.

The tour will kick off in Aberdeen at the P&J Live Arena on October 10th, before heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro, London OVO Arena Wembley, Manchester AO Arena, Newcastle Utilita Arena, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena and Birmingham BP Pulse Live.

Tickets go on sale from March 27th.

Gladiators Live Tour 2026 Dates

October 2026

  • Saturday 10th: ABERDEEN – P&J LIVE
  • Sunday 11th: ABERDEEN – P&J LIVE
  • Saturday 24th:  GLASGOW – OVO HYDRO

November 2026

  • Saturday 7th: LONDON – OVO ARENA WEMBLEY
  • Sunday 8th: LONDON – OVO ARENA WEMBLEY 
  • Saturday 14th: MANCHESTER – AO ARENA
  • Sunday 15th : MANCHESTER – AO ARENA
  • Saturday 21st: NEWCASTLE – UTILITA ARENA
  • Sunday 22nd : NEWCASTLE – UTILITA ARENA
  • Saturday 28th: LIVERPOOL – M&S BANK ARENA 
  • Sunday 29: LIVERPOOL – M&S BANK ARENA

December 2026

  • Saturday 5th: BIRMINGHAM – BP PULSE LIVE
  • Sunday 6th: BIRMINGHAM – BP PULSE LIVE

Free Tickets for Three Mobile Customers

Mobile network Three is giving customers free tickets to performances in three cities via its Three+ rewards app

  • P&J Live, Aberdeen – Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th October 2026
  • AO Arena, Manchester – Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th October 2026
  • Utilita Arena Newcastle – Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd October 2026

Three+ pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Wednesday 25th March for up to 48 hours.

Tagged with: , ,