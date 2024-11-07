New Titanic documentary from BriteSpark Films heading to Channel 4

Courtesy of NOAA/Institute for Exploration/University of Rhode Island (NOAA/iFE/URI) via Wiki Commons

BriteSpark Films, part of the Argonon group, has announced Finding the Titanic: Secrets from the Depths, a new 2-part series exploring the story of how the Titanic was discovered at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean and the events that followed.

It’s already been picked up by Channel 4 and Australian broadcaster SBS and is being distributed by Sphere Abacus.

The series is executive produced for BriteSpark Films by Tom Porter and directed by Dimitri Collingridge.

Synopsis:

Four decades ago, the rusting wreck of the RMS Titanic, the British ocean liner and former pride of the White Star Line’s fleet which sank in 1912, was discovered two and half miles below the surface of the Atlantic.

The expedition was a collaboration between US and French oceanographic experts leveraging some of the most advanced underwater imaging available, led by Dr Robert D Ballard and Jean-Louis Michel. The moment when the Titanic’s iconic hull was first sighted would create front page headlines across the world.

The series interweaves the jaw-dropping story of the ship’s discovery and resulting global reaction, with a retelling of how it came to rest on the ocean floor using archive footage.

The series will hear exclusive first-person testimony from the people involved in the expedition and those that came before it, as well as insights from international maritime experts and leading historians.

Executive Producer Tom Porter said: “The sinking of the Titanic is one of the best-known stories of the 20th Century.

“However, how its wreck was discovered and the incredible efforts and endeavour that went into locating it is less well known. This series will put that story front and centre.”