GREAT! Network launches new catch-up app on Freeview and YouView

Free to air broadcaster the GREAT! Network has launched its own advert-supported on-demand and catch-up service.

Currently available on YouView and Freeview Play boxes and connected TVs, the GREAT! Player app offers a selection of movies and shows from the network’s TV channels.

Viewers can catch-up on missed content or dive into a catalogue featuring hundreds of hours of specially curated content from the channels anytime they like.

The GREAT! Network is owned by Narrative Entertainment which acquired the channels from Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2021.