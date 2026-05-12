Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer’s Ride or Die gets launch date

Prime Video has confirmed that its action comedy Ride or Die, which stars Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham, will debut on July 15th.
The series, created by Tessa Coates, follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin.
When a mysterious figure emerges from her past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down and they’re forced to go on the run across Europe with law enforcement and highly trained assassins close at their heels.
The eight part series also stars Bill Nighy, Ed Skrein, Sylvia Hoeks, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, and Jacky Ido.
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