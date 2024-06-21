Hisense marks third UEFA Euro tie-up with VAR screen partnership

TV and home appliance manufacturer Hisense is this year’s official VAR screen provider for UEFA Euro 2024, marking its third successive partnership with the tournament.

Hisense says that since the previous Euro’s it has “gradually transitioned from brand sponsorship to providing unparalleled technical support” and that the section of its screens “represents high recognition, by one of the world’s leading event organizations, of Hisense’s display technology.”

In addition to the VAR screens, the firm’s “Never Settle For No.2 Globally” slogan – which the firm says represents its “relentless pursuit of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction” – is being prominently displayed on pitch side LED boards.

Hisense has dominated the TV market in China for the past 20 years, having maintained the No.1 spot in sales from 2004 to April 2024.

Beyond their domestic dominance, Hisense TVs achieved a global shipment volume share of 13.6% in the first quarter of 2024, securing the No.2 ranking worldwide from 2022 to Q1 2024.

From January to April 2024, they’ve held the top market share in Australia and South Africa and the second position in Canada and Mexico.

In the UK its TVs are widely available via multiple retailers including Argos and Amazon and it was the first brand to support Freely, the new streaming TV service from the country’s biggest broadcasters.