Hisense passes 1m Freely TVs mark

TV maker Hisense says it’s now sold more than a million sets featuring Freely, the streamed TV service from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Five.

The service delivers a selection of subscription-free channels from its backers including UKTV, the BBC’s commercial broadcaster and home to channels such as U&Dave, plus selected third-party broadcasters over broadband and displayed on a traditional programme guide (EPG).

In addition to the linear channels, Freely provides a universal search engine which can find and bookmark content from each of the broadcaster’s separate catch-up apps: iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5 and U.

Its core feature – the streamed live channels – replicates functionality already available in many major brand smart TVs including those from Samsung, and LG, which already offer streamed versions of existing broadcast channels in their EPGs and could include those from Freely’s backers if permitted.

Hisense was the first TV maker to back the service, though sets from other brands are now also available and set top boxes, which allow users to add the service to an existing TV, are also entering the market.

Howard Grindrod, Vice President at Hisense UK, commented: “Our partnership with Freely has played a key role in the continued evolution of our core product range, ensuring it meets the needs of today’s consumers.

“Freely offers a convenient, market-leading solution and reaching one million Hisense x Freely TV sales is a milestone that we’re extremely proud of.”

Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Everyone TV – a company jointly owned by the Freely backers – added: “We’re delighted to be part of Hisense’s success and growth in the UK, as they become a major force in the UK TV market.

“Their commitment to simple, high quality TVs at a range of price points is resonating strongly with viewers, making brilliant free TV easy to enjoy, all in one place.”