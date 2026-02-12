Humax is releasing a new recording and Freely set top box

Humax has announced a new set top box which can record up to 4 live channels via an aerial and also stream channels from Freely, the new TV service backed by the nation’s biggest broadcasters.

Costing around £249, the Humax Aura EZ 4K TV Recorder with Freely features a 2TB hard drive that can store up to 1,000 hours of content.

In addition, an soon to be launched app will allow users to navigate, plan and schedule recordings remotely from anywhere.

Customers who connect the box to Wi-Fi can also access the Freely’s line-up of live channels plus catch-ups including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, 5, and U.

The remote features a dedicated Freely button on the remote control, to enable fast and easy access to the service.