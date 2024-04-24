Hit quiz show The 1% Club is heading to Hungary and Ukraine

Image: BBC Studios

Two new deals will see local versions of hit quiz show The 1% Club air on Hungary’s TV2 and 1+1 Ukraine, the show’s first format sales in Central and Eastern Europe. Both versions will go into production this summer and are expected to air later this year.

Created by Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach at Magnum Media, The 1% Club tests how contestants’ brains work through a series of questions based on a scientific survey of the general public.

Gameplay starts with the questions answered correctly by the largest number of the survey sample and progresses through to a final challenge which only the cleverest 1% answered correctly.

The quiz debuted in the UK where it airs on ITV which recently confirmed an order for two more series following strong audience figures. International distribution and format sales are handled by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm.

The series has proven popular with international buyers, with local versions being produced in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Israel, Spain, Turkey, the US and Canada, Greece and Mexico.

André Renaud, SVP, Global Format Sales, BBC Studios, said: “In fewer than two months since we announced Greece as the milestone tenth territory to commission the format, I’m delighted that the format is now coming to Central and Eastern Europe with Hungary and Ukraine becoming the next countries to join The 1% Club.

“With a further two series of The 1% Club commissioned in the UK after stellar ratings, it’s clear that the format’s unique appeal extends to a global audience. I’m looking forward to seeing both TV2 in Hungary and 1+1 Ukraine deliver their own turns at the entertainment show that’s not about what you know, but how your brain works.”