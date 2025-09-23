Hitman: Absolution gets mobile release date

Hitman: Absolution is heading to iOS and Android on October 16th, with pre-registration now available in both platforms’ app stores.

The game sees Agent 47, the original assassin, hunted by the Agency he once served. Using his trademarks of stealth, distraction and disguise, 47 strikes back, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake…

Feral Interactive says the game features customisable touchscreen controls plus a dynamic UI designed for mobile, and graphics presets tailored to each device to ensure it’s fully optimised for play on the go.

It’s also been revealed that the popular ‘Contracts’ mode – which allows players to adjust targets and conditions in game missions – will be available as a free post-release update in early 2026.