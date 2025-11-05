Homeland creator Gideon Raff to helm new Apple TV series

A new international spy thriller from Gideon Raff, creator of Homeland and Tyrant, is heading to Apple TV.

Inspired by Dan Fesperman’s novel of the same name, Safe Houses is set in the aftermath of the killing of a high-ranking CIA officer in Madrid.

It follows Ambassador Elizabeth Winthrop, dead officer’s widow, and Sofia Jiménez, a fugitive agent accused of the killing, as they each investigate the murder from opposite sides. In the process they unravel a vast conspiracy that could upend the balance of global power.

The series is a co-production between global independent studio wiip and Apple Studios. Raff will serve as showrunner and is also directing several episodes.