New review to consider the future of FM radio

Ministers have launched a new review into the future of the UK’s radio industry which will consider whether to switch-off FM the 2030s and, if so, over what timescale.

The review will also consider implications for radio listeners and broadcasters arising from the possible switch-off of Digital Terrestrial TV (DTT), commonly known as Freeview.

And it’ll assess the role of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the benefits and challenges they pose to the industry.

A previous review in 2021 concluded that FM should continue until at least 2030, but recommended that in 2026 government and industry revisit a potential analogue switch-off.

Media Minister Ian Murray said: “In the midst of the media revolution, radio remains a powerful and popular medium that holds a special place in people’s lives. It provides company for the isolated, entertainment to millions of people on their daily commute, and helps circulate vital news and information across the country.”

“However, we also know that listening habits are changing as even more people access radio via digital and online platforms, whether at home or in the car. The use of AI as a tool is only going to keep increasing in the coming years and this will impact how radio is made and consumed.”

“That is why it is so important that we carry out this review. We need to make sure that the UK radio industry has the right support to thrive long into the future.”

Matt Payton, CEO at Radiocentre – the industry body for commercial radio – said: “Radio remains extremely popular, yet listening habits continue to change driven by new technology and innovation.

“Whether audiences are listening on smart speakers, a radio set or in a connected car, it’s vital to ensure that distribution and access to radio is secure for the future. We look forward to working together with government and industry to address this challenge.”

Jonathan Wall, Director of BBC Sounds, added: “We all have a common objective to secure and protect the future of radio for our listeners and welcome the opportunity to work together with our colleagues in commercial radio and across the industry during the Radio Review.”