Channel 4’s comedy strand launches on Spotify

Channel 4 is bringing its digital comedy channel featuring to Spotify following a successful launch on YouTube last summer.

A Comedy Thing by Channel 4 from Strong Watch Studios showcases a line-up of “standout comics” and original formats designed for digitally savvy audiences and is part of Channel 4’s strategy to meet audiences on the platforms they already use.

An existing channel – Programming from Channel 4.0 – launched on Spotify last summer.

Grace Boswood, Channel 4 Technology & Distribution Director, said: “Following our launch on Spotify last summer, we’re excited to bring Channel 4’s premium comedy content to our audiences where they are, on the digital platforms they love.

“We are thrilled to introduce Spotify audiences to the next wave of British comedians to share, watch and laugh along with anywhere.”

Alastair Ferrans, Head of International at Spotify, said: “We’re seeing huge engagement with comedy video content on Spotify, so it’s great to be able to provide more content that we know our users will love.

“In addition, Channel 4 has proven to be a great partner to us through recent collaborations, so it’s a no brainer for us to continue working together and delivering new experiences and formats.”