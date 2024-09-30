Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn’s The African Queen is getting a 4K Blu-ray release 

The African Queen, Director John Huston’s 1951 classic will be available to own on 4K UHD Blu-ray for the very first time from October 21st as part of Studiocanal’s Vintage Classics Collection.

Starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, the film was adapted from the novel by C.S. Forester and won Bogart the Oscar for Best Actor.

Set in German East Africa in 1914, Bogart plays slovenly gin-swilling Charlie Allnut opposite Hepburn’s Rose Sayer, the maiden-lady sister of a prim British missionary (Robert Morley).

When invading Germans kill the missionary and level the village, Allnut offers to take Rose back to civilization. She can’t tolerate his drinking or bad manners; he isn’t crazy about her imperious, judgmental attitude.

However, it does not take long before their passionate dislike turns to love. Together the disparate duo work to ensure their survival on the treacherous waters and devise an ingenious way to way to destroy a German gunboat.

