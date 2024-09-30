ITV extends Gallagher Premiership broadcast deal

ITV will continue to bring rugby fans seven matches from the Gallagher Premiership, including the final, after securing a two-year extension to its broadcast rights.

The deal, concluded with Premiership Rugby, will also see a rebranded highlights show – Gallagher Premiership Unleashed – air on Wednesday nights.

ITV’s first match of the 2024/25 season will be Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears in on October 5th, followed by Leicester Tigers v Gloucester Rugby a fortnight later.

Simon Massie-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Premiership Rugby, said: “Premiership Rugby is thrilled to extend our relationship with ITV and to continue to provide free-to-air access to Gallagher Premiership Rugby with seven blockbuster fixtures on top of the revamped weekly highlights show.”

Niall Sloane, Director of ITV Sport, added: “Viewers are eagerly anticipating the new Gallagher Premiership Rugby season on ITV1 and ITVX this Autumn. As well as last season outperforming the previous on linear, on ITVX streams for the matches and highlights were up by +14% also with 1.8m.”



