The Bikeriders is this week’s number 1 film

Following its release on disc, Austin Butler’s The Bikeriders jumps four places to take the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Film Chart.

The charts measure both physical and digital sales to provide an authoritative view to which films British fans are buying each week.

Despicable Me 4 rebounds one place to Number 2, closely followed by Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron, which flies 26 places up to Number 3, entering the Top 10 for the first time.

Former Number 1 Inside Out 2 drops two places (4), disaster film Twisters hangs in the Top 5 (5) and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring claims a new peak (6).

Last week’s chart-topper Bad Boys: Ride or Die tumbles six places to Number 7, while The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers lifts one to Number 8 and Dune: Part Two is at Number 9.

Finally, Cate Blanchetts’ sci-fi epic Borderlands debuts at Number 10, making it this week’s highest new entry.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 2nd October 2024