Invasion season 3 gets Apple TV+ debut date and teaser trailer

Apple TV+ has set the premiere date for the third season of sci-fi drama Invasion which follows an alien invasion through the different perspectives of characters located around the world.

Hailing from creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the 10-episode third season will debut its first episode on August 22 followed by one new episode weekly.

In season three, the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership.

The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species.

New relationships are formed, old relationship are challenged and even shattered, as the cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.

Returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, and Enver Gjokaj are joined by new series regular Erika Alexander.