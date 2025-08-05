Apple Sci-Fi series Invasion gets season 3 trailer

The upcoming third season of Invasion, which debuts on Apple TV+ later this month, has a new trailer.

Hailing from creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the series follows an alien invasion through the different perspectives of characters located around the world.

In season three, the series’ main characters join forces on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership.

The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species.

Returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, and Enver Gjokaj are joined by new series regular Erika Alexander.

The 10-episode season will debut with its first episode on August 22nd followed by one new episode weekly.