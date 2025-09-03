ITV Studios to launch new quiz and entertainment format label

ITV Studios, the broadcaster’s global production business, is to launch a new label focused on “scalable entertainment and competitive formats” and lead by industry veterans Lily Wilson, who will serve as Managing Director, and Tom Williams in the role of Creative Director.

Wilson is currently Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at ITV, a post she has held for the past 6 years, and has been responsible for some of ITV’s most successful shows including Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice, Saturday Night Takeaway and The BRIT Awards.

Williams has developed shows such as The Million Pound Drop (C4) and Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream (ITV) and is joining from TalkbackThames where he held the position of Creative Director.

Both will join in January 2026 and branding for the new label will be revealed at the same time.

Once it launches, the label will become the new home for the team behind ITV Studios’ Potato label plus Potato’s and 12 Yard’s existing portfolio of quiz shows and back catalogue.

Tim Carter, MD Unscripted, UK, ITV Studios, said: “Lily has been synonymous with the biggest shows on television and intimately understands what it takes to create excellence. Tom is one of the most exciting originators in the industry.

“Together they are unstoppable, and with the heft and popularity of Potato’s shows and 12 Yard’s IP behind them, they promise to create a new force in entertainment.”