Samsung introduces latest Sound Tower models

Samsung has launched two new models (ST50F and ST40F) in its Sound Tower range which it says are “built for large gatherings” and deliver “an immersive party experience through both light and sound”.

According to Samsung, the speakers deliver up to 240W and use its Waveguide technology to deliver “a wider, more even soundstage” with bass adjustable through a choice of Deep, Punchy and Gentle modes.

Listeners can also pick from four additional sound modes — Standard, Wide, Stadium and Outdoor — to further fine-tune their audio to match any setting.

Music can be accompanied by immersive party light displays, with five mood presets and six dynamic lighting patterns available to choose from.

Users can connect multiple units through Auracast Group Play or pair two Sound Towers via Stereo Play with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) for true left-right channel audio.

Battery time is said to be “up to 18 hours” and the speakers boast IPX4 water resistance to ensure peace of mind during outdoor use.

“The new Sound Tower sets a new standard in how consumers experience entertainment in both indoor and outdoor settings,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With customizable lighting effects and an upgraded form factor that produces fully encompassing sound, it underscores Samsung’s commitment to providing innovative audio solutions for the diverse lifestyles of customers.”