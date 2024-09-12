Venom: The Last Dance gets final trailer

Tom Hardy stars in an all-new trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, the final chapter in the saga, which is being released by Sony on October 25th.

The plot sees Eddie and Venom on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on their last dance.

Hardy is joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

Sony will release the film in UK cinemas on October 25th.

Venom: The Last Dance is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story from her and Hardy, and is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.