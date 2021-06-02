Justice League returns to top of UK film chart

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has reclaimed the Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, following its arrival on DVD and Blu-ray. Scoring double the sales of its closest competition, the Snyder Cut marks its fourth total week at the top with 94% of sales being physical copies.

Finishing at Number 2, Tom & Jerry: The Movie holds tight in the runner-up spot, also with notable physical sales.

At Number 3 is the highest new entry of the week, Godzilla Vs. Kong. The fourth instalment in Legendary and Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘MonsterVerse’, two of cinema’s most iconic monsters, Godzilla and Kong, clash in a battle for the ages in this latest film. Its predecessor Godzilla: King of the Monsters also lands in this week’s Top 10 at Number 9.

Last week’s Number 1 Raya and the Last Dragon drops to Number 4, while Wonder Woman 1984 lands at Number 5. Peter Rabbit holds tight at Number 6.

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland’s Chaos Walking debuts at Number 7 on digital downloads only, landing just ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming which leaps six places to Number 8.

Finally, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom climbs three places to Number 10 to round off this week’s countdown.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 2nd June 2021

LW Pos Title Label 7 1 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 2 TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 3 GODZILLA VS KONG WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 4 RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON WALT DISNEY 3 5 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO 6 6 PETER RABBIT SONY PICTURES HE NEW 7 CHAOS WALKING LIONSGATE 14 8 SPIDER-MAN – HOMECOMING SONY PICTURES HE 9 9 GODZILLA – KING OF THE MONSTERS WARNER HOME VIDEO 13 10 JURASSIC WORLD – FALLEN KINGDOM UNIVERSAL PICTURES © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a clip of Harrison Ford in his classic adventure series, Indiana Jones: 4 Movie Collection – which is being released on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and digital download on 7 June.