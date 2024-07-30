Sky Glass and Stream gain six new FAST channels 

Sky has added six new FAST channels for users of its Sky Glass TVs and Sky Stream set top boxes.

Both devices ditch the dish to deliver all their content, including live channels, via broadband.

According to Sky, the new channels – Pick Paranormal, Emergency 24/7, Sky Artist of The Year, Sky Sports Stories, Sky Sports Classics and Sky Sports Vault – will offer “much loved shows” from its back catalogue.

They’re available through the recently added Xumo Play app, which also offers an additional 70+ free streaming channels and is part-owned by Sky’s parent company, Comcast.

Later this year the new channels will be added to Sky Q boxes and integrated into the Sky Glass and Sky Stream TV guide where they’ll sit alongside the broadcaster’s wider line-up.

The new channels: