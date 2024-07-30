Sky Glass and Stream gain six new FAST channels 

Sky has added six new FAST channels for users of its Sky Glass TVs and Sky Stream set top boxes.
Both devices ditch the dish to deliver all their content, including live channels, via broadband.
According to Sky, the new channels – Pick Paranormal, Emergency 24/7, Sky Artist of The Year, Sky Sports Stories, Sky Sports Classics and Sky Sports Vault – will offer “much loved shows” from its back catalogue.
They’re available through the recently added Xumo Play app, which also offers an additional 70+ free streaming channels and is part-owned by Sky’s parent company, Comcast.
Later this year the new channels will be added to Sky Q boxes and integrated into the Sky Glass and Sky Stream TV guide where they’ll sit alongside the broadcaster’s wider line-up.
The new channels:
- Pick Paranormal: not for the faint of heart, Pick Paranormal features Most Haunted, the fan favourite TV show investigating all things supernatural.
- Emergency 24/7: with Highway Cops, Air Ambulance ER and Stop Search Seize, plus many more shows, Emergency 24/7 is packed full of drama.
- Sky Artist of The Year: the channel for art aficionados, viewers can catch up on Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year and Landscape Artist of the Year.
- Sky Sports Stories: whatever their sport, Sky Sports Stories has a documentary for every fan – from EFL Rivalries to Her Huddle.
- Sky Sports Classics: viewers can delve into the Sky Sports archives with the likes of Premier League Icons and Premier League Legends.
- Sky Sports Vault: the channel revisits a whole host of archive darts, EFL and boxing content including 30 Years of The PDC World Darts Championship and Fight Night.