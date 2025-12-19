Samsung SmartThings set to gain Matter camera support this month

Samsung’s SmartThings platform is set to become the first in the world to support Matter-compatible cameras.

Camera support was added to Matter in a recent update to the global smart home standard but still needed to be adopted by device manufacturers and smart home controller providers.

An update due to roll-out from this month will add cameras to the existing list of Matter devices already supported by SmartThings.

“Samsung aims to ensure that products and services built on different brands and protocols deliver a unified experience through SmartThings,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings Team at Samsung Electronics.

“We will continue to expand our support for industry standards, including Matter, and further strengthen collaboration to drive new customer experiences.”