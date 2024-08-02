Free League reveals upcoming Alien RPG Second Edition

Five years after the original’s release, Free League Publishing have announced that a Second Edition of its Alien RPG is coming later this year.

Published under license from 20th Century Studios, the critically acclaimed, multiple award-winning game has enjoyed multiple expansions since its release.

Now Free League is to release an “expansive new line of rulebooks, starter sets, cinematics, and accessories” for the Second Edition.

It says:

Based upon feedback from thousands of players over five years of adventures, the Second Edition of the core rules delivers an updated and streamlined version of the Alien RPG fans know and love, along with additional new artwork, new content, and a variety of new tools for players and Game Mothers alike, all fully compatible with previous releases and game material.

The new 2e starter set will be redesigned as the perfect starting point for newcomers to roleplaying in the Alien universe, containing everything they need for game night including abridged 2e rules, character sheets, custom dice, reference cards, various handouts, and an expanded 2e edition of the fan-favorite Hope’s Last Day scenario set on Hadley’s Hope just prior to the unforgettable events of Aliens.

The new cinematic scenario boxed set, Rapture Protocol, written by Jonathan Hicks and Free League’s Tomas Härenstam, returns to the roots of the Alien franchise, featuring the crew of a small star freighter on a resupply run to the remote industrial colony, soon embroiled in a deadly conflict.

The miniatures set is designed to bring the events of Rapture Protocol to life, but fully complement other adventures and skirmish battles throughout the Alien RPG series.

A Kickstarter will launch this Autumn and fans can sign up now for updates.