Razer reveals new gaming controller for LG Smart TVs

LG and Razer have unveiled a new controller designed for use with the gaming portal built into each of LG’s Smart TVs.

The Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth controller combines ultra-low latency Bluetooth and integrated TV controls to deliver a “seamless wireless gaming experience on LG webOS-powered TVs”.

It’s also the first device to meet the “Designed for LG Gaming Portal” certification which aims to deliver “an optimal gaming experience for players”.

“We are proud to introduce Wolverine V3 Bluetooth as the first controller certified for LG Gaming Portal,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at LG.

“The new controller will allow gamers to leverage the quick responsiveness and decisive control to keep up with fast-paced action and turn it into a big win on LG Gaming Portal.”