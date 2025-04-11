Longines Global Champions Tour to air on WBD outlets

Warner Bros. Discovery has struck a new multi-year with the Global Champions (GC) to show live premier equestrian events including the Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL team series.

The multi-year partnership guarantees coverage will be available to millions of viewers across Europe and Asia across its range of premium channels and platforms including Eurosport (Europe) and TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) with streaming on Max and discovery+.

The broadcast channels will provide coverage of the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix and both GCL rounds of each stage, and all four days of the Prague Playoffs (20-23 November 2025).

The firm’s streaming platforms will offer exhaustive live coverage of every event across the Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL enabling fans to follow the entire season.

In addition, two post-season highlights programmes will be available to fans for linear and on-demand viewing.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “In our role as one of the world’s leading storytellers, our mission is to shine a light on the greatest variety of premium sports events anywhere, making them accessible by scaling live and on-demand coverage to the widest possible audience.

“In this way, we have a proven track record of helping sports to grow by reaching new audiences.

“By renewing our partnership with the Global Champions, we are pleased to continue building our portfolio of world-class equestrian events.

“By adding even more events from the Longines Global Champions Team & GCL seasons, we are providing year-round coverage of this majestic sport and even greater visibility between Olympic cycles.”

Jan Tops, Founder and President of the Longines Global Champions Tour, said: “This renewed partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is a powerful step forward in our mission to grow the sport of show jumping on a global scale.

“By bringing the Longines Global Champions Tour and League to millions of households across Europe and Asia, we’re not only showcasing top-level sport but also inspiring a new generation of fans and riders. Together, we are expanding the reach, visibility and impact of show jumping like never before.”

Longines Global Champions Tour Season Calendar (from May)