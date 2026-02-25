Feature docu The Balloonists gets UK release date

Dogwoof has set a UK cinema release date for The Balloonists, John Dower’s new feature-length documentary which follows explorer Bertrand Piccard and British flying instructor Brian Jones as they seek to become the first to fly nonstop around the world in a balloon.

The film, which premiered to great acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival, will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on 22 May.



In the winter of 1999, Piccard, from a family of record-breaking explorers, and Jones embarked an attempt to complete the last great aviation challenge of the 20th century — to circumnavigate the globe nonstop in a hot-air balloon.

Rival teams are lifting off across the world, and the race is on to be the first to write their names in the history books.

Working together, they must overcome extreme weather conditions, survive potentially fatal technical failures, and endure mounting mental and physical exhaustion if they are to succeed.

Directed by Dower, the film was produced by Rise Films in association with Anonymous Content and Red Bull Studios.