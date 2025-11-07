Ikea reveals new range of Matter smart home devices

Ikea is launching a new range of Matter compatible smart home devices, including light bulbs, motion sensors and leak detectors.

21 products are due to hit stores in a major “rebuilding” of the retailer’s smart home range which can now connect with a wider range of devices and platforms including Apple’s HomeKit and Amazon’s Alexa.

The new range also includes smart plugs, sensors to monitor temperature, humidity and air quality, plus others which can detect the opening or closing of a door or window and either trigger another device, such as a light, or send an alert to the user’s mobile.

David Granath, Range Manager at IKEA, said: “Until now, smart home technology hasn’t been easy enough to use for most people — or affordable enough for many to consider.

“This launch brings us closer to helping everyone feel ready and confident to get started.”