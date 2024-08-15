NetEase to release new NBPA licensed street basketball game

NetEase Games has announced Dunk City Dynasty, a free-to-play 3v3 streetball game which will come to Android and iOS in 2025.

The first street basketball game officially authorized by the National Basketball Players Association, the game features a host of real-world players including Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić.

According to NetEase, it also features an 11-point match system and 3-minute-rounds, and is highly customisable with the ability to design sneakers, home courts, mix-and-matching player styles and creating both clubs and stadiums.

In addition, the Dynasty Mode lets players build their superstar dream line-up and strategise.

Pre-registration for a Technical Closed Alpha Test from August 30 – September 2 is now open at dunkcitymobile.com.