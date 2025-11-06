New expansion announced for Free League’s Lord of the Rings RPGs

Free League Publishing has announced Hands of the White Wizard, a new adventure anthology for its award-winning second edition of The One Ring roleplaying game, and Trials of Saruman, its 5E counterpart for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying.

Both expansions are now available for pre-order from Free League’s online store and buyers also get with immediate access to complete PDFs featuring the adventures, lore, and artwork, months ahead of the retail launch.

Set between 2965 and the opening moves of the War of the Ring, these adventures invite players to serve, observe, or challenge Saruman the White at the height of his wisdom and the edge of his corruption.

Once a counselor to kings and master of Ring-lore, Saruman now rules from Isengard, a bastion of knowledge and power where the first cracks of pride begin to show. The treason of Isengard has not yet begun, but its seeds are sown.

The question is whether his downfall is inevitable or if the courage of heroes can still change his fate and the fate of Middle-earth itself.