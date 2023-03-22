Openreach’s full fibre broadband network now reaches 10m premises

Openreach, the BT owned telecoms network used by most of the UK’s broadband providers, says its full fibre broadband network now covers 10 million homes, businesses and public services.

The location of the 10 millionth build is in Ketton, Rutland in the East Midlands of England.

The roll-out of full fibre broadband is part of a £15bn infrastructure project to provide reliable, fast broadband that meets the needs of modern life. Since the pandemic, the UK’s internet usage has soared, doubling in 2020 and increasing year on year with more data downloaded last year than ever before.

The rise in usage is set to continue as technology becomes more sophisticated and integral to people’s daily lives, with social changes such as working from home and the boom in online learning.

Openreach CEO Clive Selley said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our transformation of the UK’s broadband.

“Not only will access to Full Fibre technology improve the speed and reliability of the internet connections used by people, businesses and public services, it also provides us with the infrastructure we need to meet the demands of an increasingly digital world.

“With this upgrade, we can improve the lives of people in the UK, offering economic opportunities, alleviating social challenges and creating the foundation for life-changing technology.

“Now we’re focused on the next phase of our build. Our engineers are building rapidly across the country and we already have plans in place that will see Full Fibre broadband reach over 25 million premises. We’re excited for the future that Full Fibre will create for everybody across the UK.”