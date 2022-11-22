Paramount+ sets UK streaming date for Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City 

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in Paramount Pictures’ “THE LOST CITY.”

Comedy action movie The Lost City, which stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, will be available to stream on Paramount+ in time for Christmas.

The service is currently running a limited time offer of 50% off the price of an annual subscription – normal price £69.90 per year.

Having topped the UK’s bestsellers chart for two weeks this Summer following a hit cinema run, The Lost City will debut on the service on December 12th.

Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a brilliant but reclusive author who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

Also heading to Paramount+ in December is Top Gun: Maverick, which will be available to watch from December 22nd, and 1923, the latest entry in Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone franchise which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and debuts December 19th.

