Prime Video confirms 2026 WNBA schedule

Prime Video has confirmed its schedule for the 2026 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season which includes 30 exclusive regular-season games, the Commissioner’s Cup Championship, and exclusive postseason coverage.

Coverage begins on 15th May when the Minnesota Lynx meet the Dallas Wings and continues with the New York Liberty vs the newcomer Portland Fire.

For subscribers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, coverage will include WNBA on Prime Pregame, a 30-minute show prior to every game live from Amazon Studios in Culver City.

In addition, every game will be followed by WNBA Nightcap, a postgame show featuring player interviews and in-depth analysis of the game.

For doubleheaders, Prime will bridge games with The Crossover, continuing live coverage from the studio.

The streamer says its studio programming will be anchored by “a world-class team of analysts and broadcasters” including Swin Cash, Candace Parker, Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon, former WNBA player and current NBA assistant coach Lindsey Harding, two-time Olympic gold medalist and current Duke University Women’s Basketball head coach Kara Lawson, veteran broadcaster LaChina Robinson and former WNBA player and coach Ty Young.

Play-by-play voices include Michael Grady, Lisa Byinton and Mike Watts, as well as respected sports broadcasters JayDee Dyer, Kayla Grey and Morgan Ragan who will serve as sideline reporters.

Allie Clifton, NBA on Prime sideline reporter, will serve as the studio host for WNBA on Prime’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the WNBA, and are excited to deliver comprehensive coverage that celebrates the game and tells the stories of these amazing athletes” said Jared Stacy, Prime Video VP of Global Live Sports Production.

“As the WNBA enters its 30th season, we look forward to honoring the league’s rich history while providing insightful analysis and compelling storytelling about today’s game and stars.”

How to watch Prime Video Apps for Prime Video are available on Amazon’s own range of Fire TV Sticks, smart TVs from all major brands including Samsung, Hisense, and LG, plus streaming devices from Apple and Roku. The service is included as a benefit of Prime, Amazon’s membership scheme, and as a cheaper standalone subscription. Sign up to Prime Video at Amazon.co.uk*

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Full 2026 WNBA on Prime Schedule: