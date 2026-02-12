Tomb Raider now available in mobile app stores

Tomb Raider is now available for iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store, making it the franchise’s first full console game to appear on mobile.

The Feral Interactive title tells the story of Lara Croft’s journey from novice explorer to battle-scarred heroine. Shipwrecked on a mysterious island and armed only with her instincts, to survive she must overcome her limits and be reborn a legend.

The island’s forest canopy hides murderous cultists, rampaging mercenaries, crumbling tombs and prowling wildlife. Whether puzzling, platforming, or fighting off attackers, Lara will be tested both physically and mentally as she uncovers Yamatai’s ancient secrets.

Feral says the iOS and Android versions have been “fully optimised” for a wide range of devices, offering graphics presets that prioritise performance or high fidelity.

A fully customisable touchscreen interface enables mobile players to mix puzzle-solving and gunplay seamlessly, with optional gyroscopic aiming available on supported devices.

Full gamepad support is also included, as well as keyboard & mouse support on iPadOS and Android.

The game includes 12 free DLC packs that offer extra upgrades, outfits and a bonus Challenge Tomb.