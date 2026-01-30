Research says switching off Freeview in the 2030s is feasible

A new report commissioned and published by Sky says the country could close down the digital terrestrial TV network (Freeview) and move fully to internet-delivered TV in the 2030s without vast numbers of viewers being left behind.

The report from Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates says just 330,000 households – 2.2% of the UK total – would need help moving to streamed TV if Government ministers act now to set a clear timetable and invest in targeted help for those most at risk of digital exclusion.

According to the report, which draws on a nationally representative survey of 1,000 UK TV viewers, in-depth consumer workshops and expert interviews, 94% of UK adults already have internet at home and 92% have already used a video-on-demand (VOD) service.

It also says that a small ‘nightlight’ terrestrial or satellite service – often suggested as a way of serving those audiences without broadband after the switch – would be costly and little used, claiming there would be “minimal audience demand”.

Publication of the report comes as ministers and Ofcom consider options for the future of TV distribution and the potential retirement of terrestrial TV during the 2030s.

Nick Herm, Group Chief Operating Officer at Sky, said:“This research shows that modern TV and social inclusion can go hand in hand. A full move to internet-delivered TV in the 2030s is achievable – and it can help close the digital divide rather than deepen it.

“With most people already streaming, an investment from the Government in skills and affordable connectivity for the relatively small number of households who still need help to get online will have benefits far beyond TV, while saving hundreds of millions on maintaining legacy systems.”