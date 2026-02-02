Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox star in new Scream 7 trailer

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream 7.” © 2025 Paramount Pictures. Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.”.

Scream veterans Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox head up this new trailer for Scream 7, the franchise’s latest instalment which lands in UK cinemas on February 27th.

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott’s (Campbell) has built a new life, she sets out to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the film also sees Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, and David Arquette reprising their roles from earlier instalments.

Joining them are Isabel May – star of Yellowstone prequel 1883 – plus Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons and Mark Consuelos.