Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7 trailer

Neve Campbell stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream 7.”

Ghostface returns to Sidney Prescott’s life in this brand-new trailer for Director Kevin Williamson’s Scream 7.

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, she sets out to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Fellow franchise veterans Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, and David Arquette are all confirmed to be reprising their roles from earlier instalments.

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream 7.” © 2025 Paramount Pictures. Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.”.

Joining them are Isabel May – star of Yellowstone prequel 1883 – plus Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons and Mark Consuelos.