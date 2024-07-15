BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Wales to chart rise of women’s football in Wales

A new three-part series documenting the rise of women’s football in Wales is coming to BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds this October.

Presented by Jess Fishlock, Wales’ most capped footballer, Iconic: The Rise of the Women in Red promises audiences an unprecedented look into the evolution of women’s football.

With exclusive access to the Football Association of Wales (FAW), the series will chart the sport’s journey from an era when players wore hand-me-down kits from the men’s teams and played in front of modest crowds through to the present day where thousands of fans flock to stadiums to watch women’s football, while even more tune in to the television and radio coverage.

It also features in-depth interviews with prominent figures in the sport, including Welsh captain Sophie Ingle and midfield star Angharad James.

Jess Fishlock said, “I’m really excited that our story’s finally getting told and people can see how far this game has gone but also what has been sacrificed to get us to where we are right now in the women’s game.”

Carolyn Hitt, Head of BBC Radio Wales, said: “The series highlights how more women and girls than ever before are taking up the sport – as fans and as players.

“It really showcases the FAW’s efforts to foster this growth and support the women’s game at all levels.

“Jess Fishlock’s unique perspective and engaging storytelling brings to life the triumphs, challenges, and aspirations of the team whilst also providing a candid look at the professional journeys of these women.”

Sue Butler, Managing Editor, BBC Wales Sport, added “In the run-up to these crucial play-offs for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, the series is a timely celebration of the progress and potential of Welsh women’s football.

“It will inspire and energize fans and players alike as the national team prepares for one of its most significant challenges yet.”