Sky One returns later this month

Sky is reviving its Sky One channel later this month when it will replace both Sky Showcase and Sky Max.

Sky One was a key part of the pay-TV giant’s line-up between 1989 and 2021 when the brand was dropped in favour of the Showcase and Max channels.

During its heyday, the original incarnation was the UK’s top destination for the latest US series.

Sky stresses that the viewers “won’t lose any content”, with all their favourite Showcase and Max shows available on Sky One.

“Our goal is to make it easier than ever for Sky TV customers to find and enjoy the shows they love,” said Carli Kerr, MD of Sky TV & NOW.

“Building on the iconic heritage of Sky One, the channel will be a one-of-a-kind destination that’s big, bold and bursting with energy, bringing together brand-new Sky Originals like The Dyers’ Caravan Park, returning favourites such as Rob & Romesh Vs., and serving as the home of the highly anticipated Saturday Night Live UK.”

Sky One will be available on EPG slot 106 from February 24th.