Disney+’s ad-supported plan goes live in Ireland next month

Disney+ will launch its ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription tier – which sees subscribers pay a lower charge in return for watching adverts before and during shows and films – in Ireland on March 3rd.

The plan has been available in the UK since November 2023.

Influent Media has been appointed as the exclusive ad sales representative for the service in Ireland.

The company’s Commercial Director, Louise Doddy, said: “This is a transformative moment for premium streaming in Ireland, and the arrival of the Disney+ ad tier offers advertisers a truly iconic storytelling environment to align with.

“We’re excited to work with agencies and brands to deliver brilliant results from day one.”

Carl Huber D’Cruze, Sales Director UK & Ireland, Disney Advertising EMEA, commented: “The launch of an ad tier subscription offer in Ireland, our fifteenth ad tier market across EMEA, provides a fantastic way for advertisers to get closer to our much-loved brands and unbeatable portfolio of films, TV and live sport, in a trusted and seamless environment.”

