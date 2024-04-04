Sky VIP is offering UK and Ireland customers three months free Apple TV+

Sky customers in the UK and Ireland can claim three months free Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s streaming service, via the Sky VIP service.

Normally costing £8.99/€9.99 a month per month, Apple TV+ offers an exclusive line-up of drama, comedy and factual shows.

Recent additions include Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ epic WW2 drama Masters of the Air, Noomi Rapace’s eight-part sci-fi thriller Constellation plus Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche’s fashion drama The New Look and Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The service also offers a collection of big screen movies backed by Apple, including Ridley Scott’s epic historical action movie Napoleon.

Apple TV+ apps are available on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, in addition to smart TVs from major brands, Fire TV, Roku and Android devices plus Apple’s own devices including iPad, iPhone, and the Apple TV streaming box.

Sky’s offer is available to customers in the UK and Ireland who are either a new or returning AppleTV+ subscriber and can be redeemed through the VIP section of the MySky app under the Gifts & Discounts category.